Problem

Which of the following is true regarding membrane proteins?

a) Lipid-anchored membrane proteins always face the cell exterior.

b) All peripheral membrane proteins contact the lipid bilayer by covalent attachment to the hydrophilic head groups.

c) A protein with six hydrophobic α-helices is most likely a lipid-anchored membrane protein.

d) β-strands can assemble into a membrane-spanning β-barrel structure.