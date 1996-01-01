Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Lipids

Lipid-Linked Membrane Proteins

3
Problem

Prenylated proteins: 

a) Are integral membrane proteins. 

b) Contain amide linkages to straight-chain fatty acids. 

c) Contain ester linkages to straight-chain fatty acids. 

d) Are post-translationally modified proteins. 

e) None of the above.

4
Problem

Which of the following is true regarding membrane proteins? 

a) Lipid-anchored membrane proteins always face the cell exterior. 

b) All peripheral membrane proteins contact the lipid bilayer by covalent attachment to the hydrophilic head groups. 

c) A protein with six hydrophobic α-helices is most likely a lipid-anchored membrane protein. 

d) β-strands can assemble into a membrane-spanning β-barrel structure.

5
Problem

Which of the following lipid-linked proteins are located primarily on the exterior surface of the membrane? 

a) Prenylated proteins.

b) Myristoylated proteins.

c) Plamitoylated proteins.

d) GPI-linked proteins. 

e) Farnesyl-linked proteins.

6
Problem

Which of the following membrane proteins would have the strongest anchoring attachment to a membrane? 

a) Fatty acid, palmitoyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein. 

b) Fatty acid, myristoyl (14 Carbon)-linked membrane protein. 

c) Glycosyl phosphatidylinositol (GPI)-linked membrane proteins. 

d) Isoprenoid farnesyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein. 

e) Peripheral membrane protein bound my electrostatic interactions

7
Problem

Which of the lipid anchor modification(s) is (are) readily reversible with the help of thioesterases? 

a) Myristoylation. 

b) Palmitoylation. 

c) Glycosyl-phosphatidylinositolation (GPI). 

d) All of the above. 

e) None of the above.

