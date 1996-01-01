Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Lipid-Linked Membrane Proteins
Prenylated proteins:
a) Are integral membrane proteins.
b) Contain amide linkages to straight-chain fatty acids.
c) Contain ester linkages to straight-chain fatty acids.
d) Are post-translationally modified proteins.
e) None of the above.
Which of the following is true regarding membrane proteins?
a) Lipid-anchored membrane proteins always face the cell exterior.
b) All peripheral membrane proteins contact the lipid bilayer by covalent attachment to the hydrophilic head groups.
c) A protein with six hydrophobic α-helices is most likely a lipid-anchored membrane protein.
d) β-strands can assemble into a membrane-spanning β-barrel structure.
Which of the following lipid-linked proteins are located primarily on the exterior surface of the membrane?
a) Prenylated proteins.
b) Myristoylated proteins.
c) Plamitoylated proteins.
d) GPI-linked proteins.
e) Farnesyl-linked proteins.
Which of the following membrane proteins would have the strongest anchoring attachment to a membrane?
a) Fatty acid, palmitoyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein.
b) Fatty acid, myristoyl (14 Carbon)-linked membrane protein.
c) Glycosyl phosphatidylinositol (GPI)-linked membrane proteins.
d) Isoprenoid farnesyl (16 Carbon)-linked membrane protein.
e) Peripheral membrane protein bound my electrostatic interactions
Which of the lipid anchor modification(s) is (are) readily reversible with the help of thioesterases?
a) Myristoylation.
b) Palmitoylation.
c) Glycosyl-phosphatidylinositolation (GPI).
d) All of the above.
e) None of the above.