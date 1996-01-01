Problem

Imagine that you perform a series of experiments to test the rate of glucose transport (V 0 ) into epithelial cells using the Na+-Glucose symporters. These experimental epithelial cells contain no intracellular Na+ but have the same glucose concentration as their surroundings. In experiment #1, you transfer your cells to test tubes that contain different extracellular [Na+] & then measure the rate of glucose transport (V 0 ). In experiment #2, you introduce leakage Na+ channels into the cell membranes & then repeat the same experiment. Label the data on the plot below as showing results to either Experiment #1 or Experiment #2.