Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

11. Biological Membranes and Transport

Glucose Active Symporter Model

Next Topic
1

concept

Glucose Active Symporter Model

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Which of the following is TRUE about the Na+-glucose symporter?

3
Problem

The Na+-Glucose symporter effectively transports glucose inside of cells against its concentration gradient using energy stored in the Na+ concentration gradient. This energy for glucose transport is derived from the ____________.

4
Problem

The Na+-Glucose symporter transports the two molecules into the cell, while the Na+-K+ ATPase uses ATP to transport Na+ ions out of the cell. What would be the result of a mutation leading to a nonfunctional Na+-Glucose symporter?

5
Problem

Imagine that you perform a series of experiments to test the rate of glucose transport (V0) into epithelial cells using the Na+-Glucose symporters. These experimental epithelial cells contain no intracellular Na+ but have the same glucose concentration as their surroundings. In experiment #1, you transfer your cells to test tubes that contain different extracellular [Na+] & then measure the rate of glucose transport (V0). In experiment #2, you introduce leakage Na+ channels into the cell membranes & then repeat the same experiment. Label the data on the plot below as showing results to either Experiment #1 or Experiment #2.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.