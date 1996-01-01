Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Glucose Active Symporter Model
Which of the following is TRUE about the Na+-glucose symporter?
The Na+-Glucose symporter effectively transports glucose inside of cells against its concentration gradient using energy stored in the Na+ concentration gradient. This energy for glucose transport is derived from the ____________.
The Na+-Glucose symporter transports the two molecules into the cell, while the Na+-K+ ATPase uses ATP to transport Na+ ions out of the cell. What would be the result of a mutation leading to a nonfunctional Na+-Glucose symporter?
Imagine that you perform a series of experiments to test the rate of glucose transport (V0) into epithelial cells using the Na+-Glucose symporters. These experimental epithelial cells contain no intracellular Na+ but have the same glucose concentration as their surroundings. In experiment #1, you transfer your cells to test tubes that contain different extracellular [Na+] & then measure the rate of glucose transport (V0). In experiment #2, you introduce leakage Na+ channels into the cell membranes & then repeat the same experiment. Label the data on the plot below as showing results to either Experiment #1 or Experiment #2.