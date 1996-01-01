Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Biosignaling

cAMP & PKA

cAMP & PKA

cAMP & PKA

cAMP & PKA Example 1

Which of the following statements about protein kinase A (PKA) is false?

cAMP & PKA

Which of the following is/are associated with cAMP binding to cAMP-dependent protein kinase A (PKA)? 

I. cAMP binds to the regulatory subunits.
II. Tetrameric regulatory subunits and catalytic subunits dissociate.
III. Catalytic subunits phosphorylate proteins with specific Ser and Thr residues.
IV. cAMP is membrane bound via a phosphoinositol covalent attachment.

What is the function of a phosphatase?

What could be the result of a mutation in the R subunits of cAMP-dependent protein kinase A (PKA) that inhibits formation of the R2C2 protein complex?

The image below is a schematic representation of PKA activation from epinephrine binding. Based on the provided numbers in the diagram, how many subunits of catalytically active PKA will there be?

