Problem

Which of the following is/are associated with cAMP binding to cAMP-dependent protein kinase A (PKA)?

I. cAMP binds to the regulatory subunits.

II. Tetrameric regulatory subunits and catalytic subunits dissociate.

III. Catalytic subunits phosphorylate proteins with specific Ser and Thr residues.

IV. cAMP is membrane bound via a phosphoinositol covalent attachment.