Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule
Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule Example 1
Calculate ΔGtransport for the diffusion of glucose from outside to inside a cell if extracellular [Glucose] = 5 mM, intacellular [Glucose] = 0.5 mM, & the temperature = 20˚C. Would this be an exergonic or endergonic process?
Calculate ΔGtransport for the diffusion of glucose from inside to outside a cell if extracellular [Glucose] = 1 M, intacellular [Glucose] = 2.0 mM, & the temperature = 20˚C. Would this be a spontaneous or nonspontaneous process?
Calculate the energy cost (ΔGtransport) of pumping an uncharged solute across a cell’s plasma membrane, against a 1.0 x 104-fold concentration gradient at 25˚C. Would this be an exergonic or endergonic process?