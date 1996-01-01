Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

11. Biological Membranes and Transport

Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule

Next Topic
1

concept

Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Uncharged Molecule Example 1

clock
11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Calculate ΔGtransport for the diffusion of glucose from outside to inside a cell if extracellular [Glucose] = 5 mM, intacellular [Glucose] = 0.5 mM, & the temperature = 20˚C. Would this be an exergonic or endergonic process?

4
Problem

Calculate ΔGtransport for the diffusion of glucose from inside to outside a cell if extracellular [Glucose] = 1 M, intacellular [Glucose] = 2.0 mM, & the temperature = 20˚C. Would this be a spontaneous or nonspontaneous process?

5
Problem

Calculate the energy cost (ΔGtransport) of pumping an uncharged solute across a cell’s plasma membrane, against a 1.0 x 104-fold concentration gradient at 25˚C. Would this be an exergonic or endergonic process?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.