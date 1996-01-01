Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots
Use the plot below. The Km of both enzymes for their substrate is:
Suppose a company develops two enzymes that degrade highly toxic compounds to non-toxic compounds. Your task is to degrade the greatest amount of toxic compound in the shortest amount of time.
A) Which enzyme is better to use when [S] = 0.167 mM? ____________
B) Which enzyme is better to use at saturating [S]? ____________
Considering the Lineweaver-Burk plot below, which of the following enzymes would be better to use (converts more substrate to product) when the [S] = 0.001 M?