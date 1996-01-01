Problem

The transition temperature, Tm, for a sample cell's membrane was found to be much higher than a reference cell's membrane. What can be said about the membrane contents based on this experiment?

a) The sample cell is likely to have a higher cis-fatty acid content than the reference cell.

b) The sample cell is likely to have lower saturated fat content than the reference cell.

c) The sample cell is likely to have more polyunsaturated fatty acids than the reference cell.

d) The sample cell is likely to have higher saturated fat content than the reference cell.