Biochemistry

11. Biological Membranes and Transport

Membrane Transport of Ions

6
Problem

Which of the following describes ion channels that are coupled to membrane receptors, such that their gating (opening or closing) is altered by messenger binding?

7
Problem

Facilitated diffusion of charged ions across a biological membrane is __________________:

8
Problem

Which of the following statements is false about a signal-gated ion channel receptor?

9
Problem

The voltage-gated potassium channels associated with an action potential provide an example of what type of membrane transport?

