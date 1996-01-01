Problem

Calculate the Km of an enzyme using Michaelis-Menten kinetics if the forward rate constant for ES formation is 4.3 x 106 M-1s-1, the reverse rate constant for ES dissociation into E + S is 2.4 x 102 s-1, and the forward rate constant for ES dissociation into E + P is 1.2 x 10 3 s-1.