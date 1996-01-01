Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Calculating Km
Calculating Km Example 1
To determine the Km from a Lineweaver-Burk plot you would:
The Vmax for an enzyme is 9 mg/min. Calculate the Km if the [S] = 5 mM when the V0 = 3 mg/min.
Calculate the Km of an enzyme using Michaelis-Menten kinetics if the forward rate constant for ES formation is 4.3 x 106 M-1s-1, the reverse rate constant for ES dissociation into E + S is 2.4 x 102 s-1, and the forward rate constant for ES dissociation into E + P is 1.2 x 10 3 s-1.