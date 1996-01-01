Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Protein Structure

Altering Primary Protein Structure

Problem

True or false: The following proteins with identical composition are certain to have the same shape/function.

Protein #1: L-G-T-V-R-D                        Protein # 2: D-R-V-T-G-L

Problem

Which amino acid is least likely to alter protein shape/function if substituted with an Arg residue?

5
Problem

Patients with sickle-cell anemia disease have a point mutation leading to a single amino acid substitution in the hemoglobin protein, causing it to alter its shape/function. Which amino acid substitution most likely causes the disease?

