Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Inhibition Constant
Inhibition Constant Example 1
Inhibition Constant
Use the data in the chart below to determine the answer to the following:
A) Rank the enzymes in order of their binding affinity to their substrate (strongest affinity → weakest affinity).
a) A → B → C.
b) C → A → B.
c) C → B → A.
d) B → A → C.
B) Rank the enzymes in order of their binding affinity to the inhibitor (strongest affinity → weakest affinity).
a) A → B → C.
b) B → C → A.
c) C → B → A.
d) B → A → C.
C) Which enzyme would you expect the inhibitor to affect the most? Why?
a) Enzyme A.
b) Enzyme B.
c) Enzyme C.
Inhibition Constant
Calculate the Michaelis constant (Km) and the inhibition constant (K I) given the following information:
[E] = 20 mM. [S] = 15 mM. [ES] = 5 mM. [I] = 8 mM. [EI] = 2 mM.