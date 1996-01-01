Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation

Inhibition Constant

Problem

Use the data in the chart below to determine the answer to the following:

A) Rank the enzymes in order of their binding affinity to their substrate (strongest affinity → weakest affinity).

a) A → B → C. 

b) C → A → B. 

c) C → B → A. 

d) B → A → C.

B) Rank the enzymes in order of their binding affinity to the inhibitor (strongest affinity → weakest affinity).

a) A → B → C. 

b) B → C → A. 

c) C → B → A. 

d) B → A → C.

C) Which enzyme would you expect the inhibitor to affect the most? Why?

a) Enzyme A. 

b) Enzyme B. 

c) Enzyme C.

Problem

Calculate the Michaelis constant (Km) and the inhibition constant (K I) given the following information:

[E] = 20 mM. [S] = 15 mM. [ES] = 5 mM. [I] = 8 mM. [EI] = 2 mM.

