2D-Electrophoresis
Use the results of the two-dimensional electrophoresis gel below to answer the following questions.
A) Which protein or proteins have the highest pI value?
a. Protein a. b. Proteins d & e.
b. Proteins b & c.
B) Which protein or proteins have the highest molecular weight?
a. Protein a. c. Protein c.
b. Protein b. d. Proteins d & e.
C) Which protein or proteins have identical molecular weights?
a. Proteins a & d. c. Proteins d & e.
b. Proteins b & c. d. None. Each has a unique weight.
Which of the following is true in 2D-electrophoresis?
An average protein will not be denatured by:
The first step in two-dimensional gel electrophoresis generates a series of protein bands by isoelectric focusing. In a second step, a strip of this gel is turned 90 degrees, placed on another gel containing SDS, and electric current is again applied. In this second step:
Sketch the result of 2D gel electrophoresis on the following four proteins (see chart) & label them clearly.