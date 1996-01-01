Problem

Use the results of the two-dimensional electrophoresis gel below to answer the following questions.

A) Which protein or proteins have the highest pI value?

a. Protein a. b. Proteins d & e.

b. Proteins b & c.





B) Which protein or proteins have the highest molecular weight?

a. Protein a. c. Protein c.

b. Protein b. d. Proteins d & e.





C) Which protein or proteins have identical molecular weights?

a. Proteins a & d. c. Proteins d & e.

b. Proteins b & c. d. None. Each has a unique weight.