Biochemistry

5. Protein Techniques

2D-Electrophoresis

Problem

Use the results of the two-dimensional electrophoresis gel below to answer the following questions. 

A) Which protein or proteins have the highest pI value?

a. Protein a.                                    b. Proteins d & e.

b. Proteins b & c.


B) Which protein or proteins have the highest molecular weight?

a. Protein a.                                    c. Protein c.

b. Protein b.                                    d. Proteins d & e.


C) Which protein or proteins have identical molecular weights?

a. Proteins a & d.                           c. Proteins d & e.

b. Proteins b & c.                           d. None. Each has a unique weight.

Problem

Which of the following is true in 2D-electrophoresis?

4
Problem

An average protein will not be denatured by:

5
Problem

The first step in two-dimensional gel electrophoresis generates a series of protein bands by isoelectric focusing. In a second step, a strip of this gel is turned 90 degrees, placed on another gel containing SDS, and electric current is again applied. In this second step:

6
Problem

Sketch the result of 2D gel electrophoresis on the following four proteins (see chart) & label them clearly.

