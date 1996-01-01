Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

2. Water

Titration

Next Topic
1

concept

Titrations

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

Which of the following titration curves expresses the titration of a weak acid with a strong base?

3

concept

Titration of Monoprotic Weak Acids

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

You have an analyte solution of 50 mL of 0.2 M acetic acid (pKa = 4.8). What volume of 0.05 M NaOH titrant needs to be added to get the final pH = pKa?

5

concept

Titration of Polyprotic Weak Acids

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Use the titration curve below. 

What is the predominate species in the solution of phosphoric acid at pH = 5?

7
Problem

Titration confirms an acetic acid solution to be 0.1 M. Calculate the pH. (acetic acid K a = 1.76 x 10-5 M).

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.