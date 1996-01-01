Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Titrations
Which of the following titration curves expresses the titration of a weak acid with a strong base?
Titration of Monoprotic Weak Acids
You have an analyte solution of 50 mL of 0.2 M acetic acid (pKa = 4.8). What volume of 0.05 M NaOH titrant needs to be added to get the final pH = pKa?
Titration of Polyprotic Weak Acids
Use the titration curve below.
What is the predominate species in the solution of phosphoric acid at pH = 5?
Titration confirms an acetic acid solution to be 0.1 M. Calculate the pH. (acetic acid K a = 1.76 x 10-5 M).