Isoelectric Point Of Amino Acids With Ionizable R-Groups
What is the pI of His?
Electrophoresis separates molecules by migration through a gel only if they have a net charge. How do you expect an amino acid to migrate during electrophoresis when the pH = pI?
Draw Glu and calculate its isoelectric point. pKa1 = 9.67. pKa2 = 2.19. pKR = 4.25.
Calculate Cys’s pI.
Calculate the pI of Arg. pKa1 = 9. pKa2 = 2.2. pKR = 12.5.
Calculate the pI of Asp.