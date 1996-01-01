Problem

Indicate whether or not each of the following characterizations applies to the following:

(1) Chitin only, (2) Cellulose only, (3) Both Cellulose and Chitin, (4) Neither.

a) Structural polysaccharide: ____________.

b) Monomers are glucose amino sugar derivatives: ____________.

c) Glycosidic linkages are all (β-1,4): ____________.

d) Homopolysaccharide: ____________.