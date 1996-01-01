Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Chitin
Chitin is:
Indicate whether or not each of the following characterizations applies to the following:
(1) Chitin only, (2) Cellulose only, (3) Both Cellulose and Chitin, (4) Neither.
a) Structural polysaccharide: ____________.
b) Monomers are glucose amino sugar derivatives: ____________.
c) Glycosidic linkages are all (β-1,4): ____________.
d) Homopolysaccharide: ____________.
Which of the following statements best describes the main structural difference between cellulose and chitin?