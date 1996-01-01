Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

9. Carbohydrates

Chitin

Next Topic
1

concept

Chitin

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Chitin is:

3
Problem

Indicate whether or not each of the following characterizations applies to the following:

(1) Chitin only, (2) Cellulose only, (3) Both Cellulose and Chitin, (4) Neither.

a) Structural polysaccharide: ____________.

b) Monomers are glucose amino sugar derivatives: ____________.

c) Glycosidic linkages are all (β-1,4): ____________.

d) Homopolysaccharide: ____________.

Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Which of the following statements best describes the main structural difference between cellulose and chitin?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.