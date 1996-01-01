Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Alpha Helix Disruption
Why does poly-L-Glutamate adopt an α-helical structure at low pH but a random conformation above pH 5?
Which of the following peptides is more likely to take up an α-helical structure and why?
An α-helix would be destabilized most by:
At pH 6.8, which of the following peptides is least likely to form an α-helix?
Peptide # 1: RSEDNFGAPKSILWE Peptide # 2: DQKASVEMAVRNSGK
Why does proline often “break” an alpha helix?