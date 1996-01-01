Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

4. Protein Structure

Alpha Helix Disruption

Alpha Helix Disruption

Problem

Why does poly-L-Glutamate adopt an α-helical structure at low pH but a random conformation above pH 5?

Alpha Helix Disruption

Problem

Which of the following peptides is more likely to take up an α-helical structure and why?

Problem

An α-helix would be destabilized most by:

Problem

At pH 6.8, which of the following peptides is least likely to form an α-helix?

Peptide # 1: RSEDNFGAPKSILWE                    Peptide # 2: DQKASVEMAVRNSGK

Problem

Why does proline often “break” an alpha helix?

