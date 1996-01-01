Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

9. Carbohydrates

Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

Problem

Which sugar is an enantiomer of sugar A? How many stereoisomers does sugar A have?

Problem

Use the Fischer projections of the four monosaccharides below to answer the next two problems (A & B).

A) The term that best describes the relationship of all four sugars to each other is:

a) Diastereomers. 

b) Enantiomers. 

c) Epimers.

Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides

Problem

Two sugars which differ from one another only in configuration of one of many chiral carbon atoms are termed:

Problem

Amongst the aldopentoses shown below, identify the pairs that are enantiomers.

____ and ____

____ and ____

____ and ____

____ and ____

Problem

Which term best describes the relationship between D-Mannose & L-Mannose? 

Problem

According to the Fischer projections of the following monosaccharides, circle the C-5 epimer of L-Talose?

