Stereochemistry of Monosaccharides
Which sugar is an enantiomer of sugar A? How many stereoisomers does sugar A have?
Use the Fischer projections of the four monosaccharides below to answer the next two problems (A & B).
A) The term that best describes the relationship of all four sugars to each other is:
a) Diastereomers.
b) Enantiomers.
c) Epimers.
Two sugars which differ from one another only in configuration of one of many chiral carbon atoms are termed:
Amongst the aldopentoses shown below, identify the pairs that are enantiomers.
____ and ____
____ and ____
____ and ____
____ and ____
Which term best describes the relationship between D-Mannose & L-Mannose?
According to the Fischer projections of the following monosaccharides, circle the C-5 epimer of L-Talose?