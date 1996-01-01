Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Positive Feedback
The reaction Fructose-6-P + ATP <===> ADP + Fructose-1,6-bisP is catalyzed by the glycolytic enzyme phosphofructokinase-1 (PFK-1). In muscle tissue, PFK-1 is a homotetramer (contains 4 identical subunits). Adenosine monophosphate (AMP) binds at a site distant from the site of catalysis on any of the four subunits & induce a conformational change that favors a relaxed & more active state of the whole tetramer. How is the role of AMP classified in this reaction?
Positive Feedback
Use the image below showing interactions between 3 metabolic pathways to answer the following questions.
A) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule “F”?
a) At low concentrations, molecule F acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
b) At high concentrations, molecule F acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
c) At low concentrations, molecule F acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
d) At high concentrations, molecule F acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
B) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule “I”?
a) At high concentrations, molecule I acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-6 & an activator on enzyme-1.
b) At low concentrations, molecule I acts as an activator on enzyme-6 & an inhibitor on enzyme-1.
c) At high concentrations, molecule I acts as an activator on enzyme-6 & an inhibitor on enzyme-1.
d) At low concentrations, molecule I acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-6 & an activator on enzyme-1.
C) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule “K”?
a) At low concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
b) At high concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
c) At low concentrations, molecule K acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
d) At high concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.