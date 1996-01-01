Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Carbohydrates

Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal

Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal

Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal

3
Problem

Which of the following is a hemiketal?

4
Problem

For monosaccharides to cyclize, an alcohol group must attack a carbonyl group within the same sugar.

A) Which carbon of the linear ketohexose shown below has the reactive carbonyl?

a) C1.

b) C2.

c) C3.

d) C4.

e) C5.

B) Upon cyclization, would a hemiacetal or hemiketal form?

5
Problem

Use the image of the following glucose molecule to answer the questions.

A) Upon cyclization, which of the red circled carbons becomes the anomeric carbon?

a) A. 

b) B. 

c) C. 

d) D. 

e) E.

B) Upon cyclization, would a hemiacetal or hemiketal form?

6
Problem

In the reaction shown below the compound on the far right is a:

