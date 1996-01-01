11. Biological Membranes and Transport
Secondary Active Membrane Transport
Secondary Active Membrane Transport
Secondary Active Membrane Transport Example 1
Primary active transport can be used to create a concentration gradient of sodium such that sodium and glucose can move into the cell together via antiport mechanism.
Primary active transport is used to create ATP necessary to drive secondary active transport.
Primary active transport can be used to create a concentration gradient of sodium such that sodium and glucose can move into the cell together via secondary active symport.
Primary and secondary active transport always oppose each other so they never work together.