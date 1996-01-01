Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models
Glucose transport into erythrocytes (not into intestinal epithelial cells) is an example of:
Which of the following correctly ranks the steps of erythrocyte glucose transport by GLUT1?
I. A conformational change exposes glucose to the opposite site of the membrane.
II. Glucose binds to the transporter on one side of the membrane.
III. The GLUT1 transporter reverts back to its initial conformation.
IV. The glucose molecule has a weakened affinity to GLUT1 and dissociates from the transporter.
What is the chloride shift?
The Chloride-Shift occurs when:
Which of the following statements is FALSE concerning the chloride-bicarbonate exchanger?
In the "chloride shift” diagrams below, label each scenario (A & B) as occurring in either the tissues or lungs: