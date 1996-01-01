Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

11. Biological Membranes and Transport

Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models

Problem

Glucose transport into erythrocytes (not into intestinal epithelial cells) is an example of:

Problem

Which of the following correctly ranks the steps of erythrocyte glucose transport by GLUT1?

I. A conformational change exposes glucose to the opposite site of the membrane.
II. Glucose binds to the transporter on one side of the membrane.
III. The GLUT1 transporter reverts back to its initial conformation.
IV. The glucose molecule has a weakened affinity to GLUT1 and dissociates from the transporter.

Problem

What is the chloride shift?

Problem

The Chloride-Shift occurs when:

Problem

Which of the following statements is FALSE concerning the chloride-bicarbonate exchanger?

Problem

In the "chloride shift” diagrams below, label each scenario (A & B) as occurring in either the tissues or lungs:

