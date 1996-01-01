Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

8. Protein Function

Antibody

Next Topic
1

concept

Antibody

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Humoral immunity refers to the part of the immune response mediated by:

3

concept

Antibody

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Antibody

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

What is the subunit structure of IgG, one of the 5 classes of antibodies produced by our immune system?

6
Problem

Which of the following parts of an IgG molecule is not involved in binding to an antigen?

7

concept

Antibody

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8

concept

Antibody

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

Immunoglobulin/antibody classes are distinguished by:

10

concept

Antibody

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
11

concept

Antibody

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
12
Problem

Which of the following mechanisms is not a way that antibody diversity is attained?

13
Problem

What is the difference between monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.