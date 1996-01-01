Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

7. Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation

Apparent Km and Vmax

4
Problem

Competitive inhibitor A at a concentration of 2 μM doubles the apparent K m for an enzymatic reaction, whereas competitive inhibitor B at a concentration of 9 μM quadruples the apparent Km. What is the ratio of the K I for inhibitor B to the K I for inhibitor A?

5
Problem

The KI value for a certain competitive inhibitor is 10 mM. When no inhibitor is present, the Km value is 50 mM. Calculate the apparent Km when 40 mM inhibitor is present.

6
Problem

Uncompetitive inhibitor A at a concentration of 4 mM cuts the K mapp in half for an enzymatic reaction, whereas the Kmapp is one-fourth the Km in the presence of 18 mM uncompetitive inhibitor B. What is the ratio of the K’I for inhibitor A to the K’I for inhibitor B? 

