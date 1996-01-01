Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Apparent Km and Vmax
Apparent Km and Vmax Example 1
Competitive inhibitor A at a concentration of 2 μM doubles the apparent K m for an enzymatic reaction, whereas competitive inhibitor B at a concentration of 9 μM quadruples the apparent Km. What is the ratio of the K I for inhibitor B to the K I for inhibitor A?
The KI value for a certain competitive inhibitor is 10 mM. When no inhibitor is present, the Km value is 50 mM. Calculate the apparent Km when 40 mM inhibitor is present.
Uncompetitive inhibitor A at a concentration of 4 mM cuts the K mapp in half for an enzymatic reaction, whereas the Kmapp is one-fourth the Km in the presence of 18 mM uncompetitive inhibitor B. What is the ratio of the K’I for inhibitor A to the K’I for inhibitor B?