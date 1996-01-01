Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Protein Techniques

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Next Topic
1

concept

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

clock
10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

What is the order of elution of the following proteins from a cation-exchange chromatography column? 

Net charges of Proteins: Protein A = +1              Protein B = -2                Protein C = -5                Protein D = +3.

4
Problem

In a cation-exchange column at neutral pH, which peptide would elute last?

5
Problem

Mixtures of amino acids can be analyzed by first separating the mixture into its components through ion exchange chromatography. Certain amino acids placed on a cation-exchange resin containing sulfonate groups (—SO3-) flow down the column slowly because of two factors that influence their movement: (1) ionic attraction between the sulfonate residues on the column and positively charged functional groups on the amino acids, and (2) hydrophobic interactions between amino acid R-groups and the strongly hydrophobic backbone of the polystyrene resin. For each pair of amino acids listed below, circle the amino acid that is eluted first from the cation-exchange column by a buffer at pH 7.

Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Give the order of elution of the following peptides when using cation-exchange chromatography at pH 7.2.

Peptide #1: A-D-G-H-E.           Peptide #2: K-L-M-R-A.           Peptide #3: M-D-L-I-V.             Peptide #4: I-L-R-P-M.


Order of Elution: _______________, _______________, _______________, _______________

                                 (1   st to elute)                                                                             (Last to elute)

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.