Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics

Michaelis-Menten vs. Lineweaver-Burk Plots

Next Topic
1

concept

Michaelis-Menten vs. Lineweaver-Burk Plots

clock
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Why is it preferable to use a Lineweaver-Burk over a Michaelis-Menten plot when studying enzyme kinetics?

3
Problem

You measure V0 of an enzyme at 6 different [S] & plot the data on a Lineweaver-Burk plot. You then determine the line of best fit to the data to visualize the x & y intercepts. Calculate the Vmax & Km of the enzyme. Hint: pay close attention to the indicated units.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.