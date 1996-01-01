Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Michaelis-Menten vs. Lineweaver-Burk Plots
Why is it preferable to use a Lineweaver-Burk over a Michaelis-Menten plot when studying enzyme kinetics?
You measure V0 of an enzyme at 6 different [S] & plot the data on a Lineweaver-Burk plot. You then determine the line of best fit to the data to visualize the x & y intercepts. Calculate the Vmax & Km of the enzyme. Hint: pay close attention to the indicated units.