Which of the following pairs of sugars are epimers of each other?
The sugar α-D-Mannose is a sweet-tasting sugar. β-D-Mannose, on the other hand, tastes bitter. A pure solution of α-D-mannose loses its sweet taste with time as it is converted into the β anomer. Draw the β anomer:
Draw the α-furanose and β-pyranose forms of D-ribose.
Indicate if the following pairs of sugars are enantiomers, anomers, epimers, or an aldose-ketose pair:
a) α-D-galactopyranose and β-D-galactopyranose. ____________________
b) D-glucose and D-mannose. ____________________
c) D-glucose and D-fructose. ____________________
d) α-D-glucopyranose and β-D-glucopyranose. ____________________
e) D-galactose and D-glucose. ____________________
f) α-D-mannopyranose and α-L-mannopyranose. ____________________