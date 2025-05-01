In glycolysis, substrate-level phosphorylation refers to the direct synthesis of ATP by transfer of a phosphate group from a high-energy intermediate to ADP. Which pair of glycolytic reactions produces ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation?
A
Glucose → glucose-6-phosphate and fructose-6-phosphate → fructose-1,6-bisphosphate
B
Fructose-1,6-bisphosphate → glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate + dihydroxyacetone phosphate and 2-phosphoglycerate → phosphoenolpyruvate
C
Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate → 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate and pyruvate → lactate
D
1,3-bisphosphoglycerate → 3-phosphoglycerate and phosphoenolpyruvate → pyruvate
