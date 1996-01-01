Physics
How far from a 5μC charge will the potential be 100 V?
A −1μC and a 5μC charge lie on a line, separated by 5cm. What is the electric potential halfway between the two charges?
An electron moves from point A to point B. The potential difference between these two points is 100 V. What is
a. the point of higher potential?b. the work done on the electron?c. the final speed of the electron if its initial speed is zero?
What work is needed to assemble an equilateral triangle of side length 5 cm, with a 5µC charge at each vertex?
A -2C charge lies at rest. (a) What is the potential difference between point A, which is 1.5m from the charge, and point B, which is 4m from the charge? (b) What would the work on a 4C charge be to move it from A to B?
4 identical charges are arranged so that they are evenly spaced in a circle. If the radius of the circle is 10 cm, and the potential at the center of the circle is −100 V, what is the magnitude of each charge?
Draw the electric field that corresponds to the equipotential surfaces shown in the following figure. Note that the potential is decreasing in the upward direction.
