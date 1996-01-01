Specific Heat & Temperature Changes Practice Problems
Thermal regulation of a room involves heating and cooling. If a newly constructed room in a house has a volume of 15400 L and a temperature of 5.0°C, what quantity of heat is required to raise the temperature of the room to the WHO recommended room temperature of 18°C? Take the specific heat capacity of air to be 1020 J/kg•K and the mass of 1.0L of air to be 1.3 × 10-3 kg.
Some individuals consider it faster and time-saving to boil water in an electric kettle before transferring it into cookware for subsequent use. If a 2200 W electric kettle is used to heat 1.80 kg of water from 25°C to 90°C, determine the period required to boil the water. Assume water absorbs 100% of the heater's power.
According to the conservation of energy, energy is not destroyed or created but can be converted to other forms of energy. Suppose 75% of the supplied kinetic energy by a 2.50 kg hammer at a speed of 10.2 m/s when hammering a block is converted into heat energy of the block. Determine the gain in temperature of a 500 g iron block when hammered 8 times.