On a frictionless air hockey table, puck A of mass 0.250 kg moves to the right and collides with puck B of mass 0.38kg, which is initially at rest. After the collision, puck A is moving the left at 0.12 m/s and puck B moves to the right at 0.65 m/s. What was the initial velocity of puck A before the collision?
A 300g bullet is fired horizontally into a 10-kg wooden block initially at rest on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between block and surface is 0.6. The bullet remains embedded in the block, which then slides 35 m along the surface before stopping. What was the initial speed of the bullet?
Two toy carts collide head-on on a frictionless surface. Cart A has a mass of 0.50 kg and an initial velocity of 2m/s. Cart B has a mass of 0.30kg and initial velocity –2m/s. After the collision, the final velocities of A and B are –1m/s and 3m/s, respectively. What type of collision was this?