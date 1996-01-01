PV Diagrams & Work Practice Problems
If 0.0220 moles of argon are heated under conditions of constant volume and constant pressure from 15.0°C to 82.0°C, determine the change in internal energy during each process. Compare and explain the results. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
If 0.0130 moles of neon are heated under conditions of constant volume and constant pressure from 17.0C to 80.0°C, the heat required is different. i) Why are the two values different? ii) Which process requires more heat? ii) How does this process use the extra heat?
A metallic container with a movable piston is filled with 0.0250 moles of argon at 20.0°C. If the temperature is increased to 70.0°C at constant pressure, how much heat is used? Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
A metallic container with a movable piston is filled with 0.0250 moles of argon at 18.0°C. If the temperature is increased to 78.0°C at constant volume, how much heat is used? Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
An ideal gas follows the process shown in the PV diagram below. The gas absorbs 960 J of heat to triple its pressure during the process. What is the relationship of internal energy at point X to internal energy at point Y. Explain your reasoning.
The PV diagram below shows that process followed by 0.820 mol of an ideal gas. If the internal energy rises by 2850 J, determine the heat that must be transferred into the gas during the process to cause the rise.
0.0230 mol of an ideal gas follows the process marked by JKL. Determine the least temperature of the gas and the point where it occurs.
You are provided with the following PV diagram. The pressure is absolute pressure. The temperature at Y is 5 times the temperature at X. When moving from Y to X, does the gas gain or lose heat? Give a reason for your choice.
An ideal gas in a container with a piston is taken through a two-step process. In the initial step, volume is kept constant at 0.800 m3 as the pressure is raised from 0.980 × 105 Pa to 4.20 × 105 Pa. In the subsequent step, the gas is compressed, keeping the pressure constant at 4.20 × 105 Pa to a final volume of 0.450 m3. What is the total work done during this two-step process?
An ideal gas is treated through a two-step process. During the first step, the gas has a fixed volume of 0.500 m3 as its pressure is increased from 1.00 × 105 Pa to 4.25 × 105 Pa. In the second step, the volume is reduced to 0.325 m3 at a constant pressure of 4.25 × 105 Pa. Sketch the entire process on a PV diagram.
A container is filled with 1.8 moles of an ideal gas. How much work is done by the gas as it is heated from 10°C to 110°C while keeping the pressure constant?
A container is filled with 1.8 moles of an ideal gas. The gas is heated from 18°C to 90°C while keeping the pressure constant. Which diagram qualitatively represents the PV diagram for this process?
A gas is compressed and the work done on the gas is -5000 J as illustrated in the diagram below. What is the pressure pa of the gas?
A model of the lungs can be made using a balloon inside a container fitted with a movable piston. The balloon is connected to the atmosphere using a pipe. Air is sucked into the balloon when the piston is lowered and expelled when the piston is raised. An idealized curve with straight lines instead of curves for sucking and expulsion is shown below. Note: The curve is labeled using gauge pressure rather than absolute pressure. Determine the net work done by the ballon in one cycle.