A 450 nm laser shines light through a double slit of 0.2 mm separation. If a screen is placed 4 m behind the double slit, how wide are the bright fringes of the diffraction pattern?
Light from a 600 nm laser is shown through a single slit of unknown width. If a screen is placed 4.5 m behind the slit captures a diffraction patter with a central bright fringe of width 20 mm, what is the width of the single slit?
