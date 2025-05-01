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Multiple Choice
Which muscle of the anterior forearm is responsible for flexion and adduction of the wrist?
A
Pronator teres
B
Palmaris longus
C
Flexor carpi ulnaris
D
Flexor carpi radialis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the muscles listed in the problem. The question asks for the muscle responsible for flexion and adduction of the wrist. Flexion refers to decreasing the angle between the forearm and the hand, while adduction refers to moving the wrist toward the midline of the body.
Step 2: Analyze the role of each muscle option provided: Pronator teres primarily assists in pronation of the forearm, Palmaris longus contributes to wrist flexion but does not perform adduction, Flexor carpi radialis performs wrist flexion and abduction (not adduction), and Flexor carpi ulnaris performs both wrist flexion and adduction.
Step 3: Recall the anatomical location of the Flexor carpi ulnaris. It is located on the medial side of the anterior forearm, which aligns with its function of adducting the wrist toward the midline.
Step 4: Confirm the action of Flexor carpi ulnaris by reviewing its insertion point. The muscle inserts on the pisiform bone, hamate bone, and the base of the fifth metacarpal, which allows it to perform both flexion and adduction of the wrist.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Flexor carpi ulnaris based on its anatomical location, insertion points, and functional role in flexion and adduction of the wrist.
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