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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the connective tissue layer that surrounds an individual muscle fiber in skeletal muscle tissue?
A
Endomysium
B
Perimysium
C
Sarcolemma
D
Epimysium
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the structure of skeletal muscle tissue. Skeletal muscle is organized into layers of connective tissue that provide support and protection. These layers include the epimysium, perimysium, and endomysium.
Step 2: Define each connective tissue layer. The epimysium is the outermost layer that surrounds the entire muscle. The perimysium surrounds bundles of muscle fibers called fascicles. The endomysium is the innermost layer that surrounds individual muscle fibers.
Step 3: Differentiate the sarcolemma from the connective tissue layers. The sarcolemma is the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber, not a connective tissue layer.
Step 4: Match the description in the question to the correct connective tissue layer. The question specifies the layer that surrounds an individual muscle fiber, which corresponds to the endomysium.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the hierarchy of muscle organization: muscle (epimysium) → fascicle (perimysium) → muscle fiber (endomysium). This ensures the correct identification of the connective tissue layer.
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