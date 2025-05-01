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Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is found within a skeletal muscle?
A
Alveolus
B
Myofibril
C
Neuron
D
Osteon
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the primary function and location of each structure listed in the options. For example, an alveolus is a structure found in the lungs and is involved in gas exchange, not skeletal muscle.
Step 2: Understand the anatomy of skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscle is composed of muscle fibers, which contain smaller structures called myofibrils. Myofibrils are responsible for muscle contraction and are unique to muscle tissue.
Step 3: Examine the other options. A neuron is a nerve cell that transmits electrical signals and is part of the nervous system, not directly part of skeletal muscle. An osteon is a structural unit of compact bone, unrelated to muscle tissue.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer, 'Myofibril.' Myofibrils are cylindrical structures within muscle fibers that contain the proteins actin and myosin, which interact to produce muscle contraction.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct structure found within skeletal muscle is the myofibril, as it is integral to the muscle's function and anatomy.
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