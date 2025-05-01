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Multiple Choice
When the iliacus contracts, the thigh is ______.
A
extended at the knee
B
rotated laterally
C
flexed at the hip
D
abducted at the hip
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the iliacus muscle's location and function. The iliacus is part of the iliopsoas group, located in the pelvis, and plays a key role in hip movement.
Step 2: Understand the action of the iliacus muscle. When it contracts, it primarily causes flexion at the hip joint, bringing the thigh closer to the torso.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing the movements described. For example, 'extended at the knee' involves the quadriceps, not the iliacus. Similarly, 'rotated laterally' involves muscles like the gluteus maximus or piriformis, and 'abducted at the hip' involves muscles like the gluteus medius.
Step 4: Focus on the correct option, 'flexed at the hip,' which aligns with the iliacus muscle's primary function during contraction.
Step 5: Conclude that the iliacus contracts to flex the thigh at the hip joint, a movement essential for activities like walking, running, and sitting.
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