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Multiple Choice
Which of the following cells plays a large role in muscle development?
A
Chondrocytes
B
Adipocytes
C
Myoblasts
D
Osteocytes
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each cell type mentioned in the problem: Chondrocytes are involved in cartilage formation, Adipocytes store fat, Osteocytes maintain bone tissue, and Myoblasts are precursor cells for muscle development.
Recall that muscle development involves the differentiation and fusion of precursor cells into mature muscle fibers. Myoblasts are specialized cells that undergo this process.
Recognize that Myoblasts are essential for the formation of skeletal muscle during embryonic development and also play a role in muscle repair and regeneration in adults.
Eliminate the other options based on their primary functions: Chondrocytes (cartilage), Adipocytes (fat storage), and Osteocytes (bone maintenance) are not directly involved in muscle development.
Conclude that Myoblasts are the correct answer because they are the cells responsible for muscle development and regeneration.
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