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Multiple Choice
Which of the following movements is a good example of hyperextension?
A
Rotating the forearm so the palm faces upward
B
Bending the head backward to look up at the ceiling
C
Moving the arm laterally away from the body
D
Bending the elbow to bring the hand toward the shoulder
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'hyperextension'. Hyperextension refers to the movement of a joint beyond its normal range of motion, typically in the direction opposite to flexion. It often involves extending a body part past its anatomical position.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Each option describes a specific movement of the body. For example, rotating the forearm so the palm faces upward is called supination, and moving the arm laterally away from the body is abduction.
Step 3: Focus on the option 'Bending the head backward to look up at the ceiling'. This movement involves extending the neck beyond its normal anatomical position, which fits the definition of hyperextension.
Step 4: Compare this option to the others. None of the other movements involve extending a joint beyond its normal range of motion. For example, bending the elbow to bring the hand toward the shoulder is flexion, not hyperextension.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct example of hyperextension is bending the head backward to look up at the ceiling, as it matches the definition of moving a joint beyond its normal range of motion.