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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary function of skeletal muscle tissue?
A
Secreting digestive enzymes
B
Producing voluntary movements
C
Pumping blood throughout the body
D
Transmitting nerve impulses
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary functions of skeletal muscle tissue: Skeletal muscles are responsible for producing voluntary movements, which are movements under conscious control, such as walking, running, or lifting objects.
Eliminate incorrect options: Skeletal muscle tissue does not secrete digestive enzymes, as this is a function of glands like the salivary glands or pancreas.
Eliminate incorrect options: Skeletal muscle tissue does not pump blood throughout the body; this is the role of cardiac muscle tissue found in the heart.
Eliminate incorrect options: Skeletal muscle tissue does not transmit nerve impulses; this is the function of neurons in the nervous system.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Producing voluntary movements,' as this is the primary function of skeletal muscle tissue.
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