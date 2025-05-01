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Multiple Choice
Which muscle represents the lateral muscle group of the erector spinae?
A
Semispinalis
B
Longissimus
C
Iliocostalis
D
Spinalis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the erector spinae muscle group. The erector spinae is a group of muscles and tendons that run vertically along the spine and are responsible for extending and stabilizing the vertebral column.
Step 2: Break down the erector spinae into its three main muscle groups: spinalis (medial group), longissimus (intermediate group), and iliocostalis (lateral group). Each group has distinct anatomical positions and functions.
Step 3: Focus on the iliocostalis muscle, which is the lateral-most muscle of the erector spinae. It is located closest to the ribs and plays a role in lateral flexion and extension of the spine.
Step 4: Compare the iliocostalis with the other options provided: spinalis (medial), longissimus (intermediate), and semispinalis (not part of the erector spinae but rather part of the transversospinalis group). This comparison helps confirm that iliocostalis is the lateral muscle group.
Step 5: Conclude that the iliocostalis is the correct answer based on its anatomical position and function as the lateral muscle group of the erector spinae.
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