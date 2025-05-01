Skeletal muscle fibers are branched like cardiac muscle cells.
C
Skeletal muscle fibers lack striations.
D
Each skeletal muscle fiber is a single, multinucleated cell.
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1
Understand the structure of skeletal muscle fibers: Skeletal muscle fibers are long, cylindrical cells that are multinucleated. This is a key characteristic that differentiates them from other muscle types.
Compare skeletal muscle fibers to cardiac muscle cells: Cardiac muscle cells are branched and contain intercalated discs, which are specialized junctions for communication and contraction. Skeletal muscle fibers do not have these features.
Examine the presence of striations: Skeletal muscle fibers are striated, meaning they have a striped appearance due to the arrangement of actin and myosin filaments. This is another distinguishing feature.
Clarify the multinucleated nature of skeletal muscle fibers: Each skeletal muscle fiber is formed by the fusion of multiple myoblasts during development, resulting in a single cell with multiple nuclei.
Conclude by identifying the correct statement: Based on the characteristics discussed, the correct answer is that each skeletal muscle fiber is a single, multinucleated cell.
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