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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the proximal attachment (origin) of the biceps brachii muscle?
A
Coracoid process and supraglenoid tubercle of the scapula
B
Medial epicondyle of the humerus
C
Olecranon process of the ulna
D
Radial tuberosity of the radius
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the biceps brachii muscle: The biceps brachii is a two-headed muscle located in the upper arm. It has two proximal attachment points (origins) and one distal attachment point (insertion).
Identify the proximal attachment points (origins): The biceps brachii has two heads—the short head and the long head. The short head originates from the coracoid process of the scapula, while the long head originates from the supraglenoid tubercle of the scapula.
Eliminate incorrect options: The medial epicondyle of the humerus, olecranon process of the ulna, and radial tuberosity of the radius are not proximal attachment points of the biceps brachii. These structures are associated with other muscles or serve different functions.
Correlate the correct anatomical terms: The coracoid process and supraglenoid tubercle of the scapula are the correct proximal attachment points for the biceps brachii muscle. These structures are part of the scapula, which serves as the origin for the muscle.
Review the function of the biceps brachii: The muscle is primarily responsible for flexion of the elbow and supination of the forearm. Understanding its origin helps clarify its role in movement and attachment to the scapula.
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