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Multiple Choice
Which structure attaches a muscle to bone and helps stabilize a synovial joint?
A
Cartilage
B
Fascia
C
Ligament
D
Tendon
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each structure listed in the options: Cartilage, Fascia, Ligament, and Tendon. Cartilage provides cushioning between bones, Fascia is connective tissue surrounding muscles, Ligaments connect bones to other bones, and Tendons attach muscles to bones.
Focus on the role of Tendons. Tendons are strong, fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, enabling movement and stabilization of joints during muscle contraction.
Consider the anatomy of synovial joints. Synovial joints are highly mobile and require stabilization to prevent dislocation. Tendons contribute to this stabilization by anchoring muscles to bones around the joint.
Eliminate incorrect options based on their functions. Cartilage does not attach muscles to bones; it reduces friction between bones. Fascia surrounds muscles but does not directly attach them to bones. Ligaments stabilize joints by connecting bones, not muscles.
Conclude that Tendons are the correct structure for attaching muscles to bones and stabilizing synovial joints, as they fulfill both functions effectively.
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