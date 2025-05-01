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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an action of the iliopsoas muscle at the hip joint?
A
Abduction of the hip
B
Extension of the hip
C
Adduction of the hip
D
Flexion of the hip
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the iliopsoas muscle, which is composed of two muscles: the psoas major and the iliacus. These muscles are located in the anterior region of the hip and are key players in hip movement.
Step 2: Understand the anatomical position and attachment points of the iliopsoas muscle. The psoas major originates from the lumbar vertebrae, while the iliacus originates from the iliac fossa of the pelvis. Both muscles insert onto the lesser trochanter of the femur.
Step 3: Analyze the function of the iliopsoas muscle based on its location and attachment. Since the muscle crosses the hip joint anteriorly, it acts to decrease the angle between the thigh and the torso, which is known as flexion of the hip.
Step 4: Compare flexion with the other options provided in the question. Abduction refers to moving the leg away from the midline, extension refers to increasing the angle between the thigh and torso, and adduction refers to moving the leg toward the midline. None of these actions align with the primary function of the iliopsoas muscle.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct action of the iliopsoas muscle at the hip joint is flexion of the hip, as this is consistent with its anatomical structure and function.
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