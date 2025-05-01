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Multiple Choice
Which muscle appears as fan-shaped wedges on the side of the chest?
A
Latissimus dorsi
B
Trapezius
C
Pectoralis major
D
Deltoid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical location of the muscles listed in the problem. The question asks about a muscle that appears as fan-shaped wedges on the side of the chest.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of the Pectoralis major muscle. It is a large, fan-shaped muscle located on the anterior chest wall, extending from the clavicle, sternum, and ribs to the humerus.
Step 3: Compare the Pectoralis major to the other muscles listed: Latissimus dorsi (a broad muscle of the back), Trapezius (a triangular muscle of the upper back and neck), and Deltoid (a rounded muscle of the shoulder). None of these match the description of being fan-shaped on the chest.
Step 4: Confirm that the Pectoralis major is the correct answer based on its anatomical location and shape, as it fits the description provided in the question.
Step 5: Reinforce the concept by visualizing or referencing an anatomical diagram of the Pectoralis major to understand its fan-shaped structure and placement on the chest.
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