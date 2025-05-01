Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which muscle do you contract in order to straighten your back after bending at the waist?
A
Erector spinae
B
Rectus abdominis
C
Pectoralis major
D
Gluteus maximus
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each muscle listed in the problem: The erector spinae is a group of muscles responsible for extending the spine and straightening the back. The rectus abdominis is involved in flexing the spine (bending forward). The pectoralis major is primarily responsible for movements of the shoulder and arm. The gluteus maximus is involved in hip extension and stabilization.
Identify the action described in the problem: Straightening the back after bending at the waist requires spinal extension, which is the opposite of spinal flexion.
Determine which muscle group is responsible for spinal extension: The erector spinae muscles are the primary muscles involved in extending the spine and straightening the back.
Eliminate incorrect options: The rectus abdominis is involved in flexion, not extension. The pectoralis major is unrelated to spinal movement. The gluteus maximus contributes to hip extension but does not directly straighten the back.
Conclude that the erector spinae is the correct muscle group responsible for straightening the back after bending at the waist.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan