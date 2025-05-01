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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a recognized function of skeletal muscle?
A
Producing movement of the body
B
Storing calcium for bone growth
C
Secreting digestive enzymes
D
Transmitting electrical impulses between neurons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the primary functions of skeletal muscle in the human body. Skeletal muscles are responsible for voluntary movements, posture maintenance, heat production, and supporting the body's structure.
Step 2: Evaluate each option provided in the question. The first option, 'Producing movement of the body,' aligns with the primary function of skeletal muscle, as these muscles contract to move bones and joints.
Step 3: Analyze the second option, 'Storing calcium for bone growth.' This is not a function of skeletal muscle; calcium storage is primarily a function of bones, specifically within the matrix of bone tissue.
Step 4: Examine the third option, 'Secreting digestive enzymes.' This is unrelated to skeletal muscle function, as digestive enzymes are secreted by organs such as the pancreas and stomach, not muscles.
Step 5: Review the fourth option, 'Transmitting electrical impulses between neurons.' This is a function of the nervous system, specifically neurons, and not skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscles respond to electrical impulses but do not transmit them between neurons.
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