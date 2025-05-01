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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is named based on the arrangement of its fascicles?
A
Orbicularis oris
B
Biceps brachii
C
Rectus femoris
D
Gluteus maximus
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1
Understand that muscles can be named based on various characteristics, such as their location, size, shape, number of origins, or the arrangement of their fascicles.
Recall that fascicles are bundles of muscle fibers, and their arrangement determines the muscle's function and appearance. Common fascicle arrangements include circular, parallel, convergent, and pennate.
Analyze the names of the muscles provided in the question: Orbicularis oris, Biceps brachii, Rectus femoris, and Gluteus maximus.
Identify that 'Orbicularis oris' is named based on the circular arrangement of its fascicles, which form a ring-like structure around the mouth. This arrangement allows it to control movements such as puckering the lips.
Compare the other options: 'Biceps brachii' is named for its two origins (bi = two, ceps = heads), 'Rectus femoris' is named for its straight alignment (rectus = straight), and 'Gluteus maximus' is named for its size (maximus = largest). These names are not based on fascicle arrangement.
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