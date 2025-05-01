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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for adducting the humerus?
A
Pectoralis major
B
Trapezius
C
Deltoid
D
Biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'adducting the humerus': Adduction refers to the movement of a body part toward the midline of the body. In this case, adducting the humerus means moving the upper arm bone (humerus) closer to the body's midline.
Review the function of the Pectoralis major: The Pectoralis major is a large, fan-shaped muscle located in the chest. Its primary function includes adduction and medial rotation of the humerus, making it a key muscle for this action.
Analyze the function of the Trapezius: The Trapezius is a large muscle in the upper back and neck region. Its primary functions include moving the scapula and supporting the arm, but it is not primarily responsible for adducting the humerus.
Evaluate the role of the Deltoid: The Deltoid is a shoulder muscle responsible for abduction, flexion, and extension of the arm. It does not play a primary role in adducting the humerus.
Consider the function of the Biceps brachii: The Biceps brachii is a muscle located in the upper arm, primarily responsible for flexion of the elbow and supination of the forearm. It does not contribute significantly to adducting the humerus.
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