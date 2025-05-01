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Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the muscular system is true?
A
Skeletal muscles are responsible for voluntary movements of the body.
B
Cardiac muscle is under voluntary control.
C
The muscular system does not play a role in maintaining body temperature.
D
Smooth muscle tissue is only found attached to bones.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the three types of muscle tissue in the human body: skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle. Understand their characteristics and functions.
Step 2: Recall that skeletal muscles are responsible for voluntary movements, meaning they are consciously controlled by the nervous system. This is a key feature of skeletal muscle tissue.
Step 3: Understand that cardiac muscle is found in the heart and is under involuntary control, meaning it functions automatically without conscious effort. This distinguishes it from skeletal muscle.
Step 4: Learn that the muscular system plays a role in maintaining body temperature through processes like shivering, which generates heat via muscle contractions. This is an important physiological function.
Step 5: Note that smooth muscle tissue is found in walls of hollow organs (e.g., intestines, blood vessels) and is not attached to bones. It is also under involuntary control, unlike skeletal muscle.
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