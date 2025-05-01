Step 4: Analyze the function of each muscle: The Tibialis anterior is located on the anterior (front) side of the leg and is primarily responsible for dorsiflexion. The Gastrocnemius and Soleus are located on the posterior (back) side of the leg and are involved in plantarflexion (pointing the foot downward). The Fibularis longus contributes to eversion and plantarflexion, not dorsiflexion.